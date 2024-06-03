Monday, Jun 3, 2024
Hyderabad: Section 144 imposed near Lok Sabha counting centers

To this effect, City Police Commissioner K.Sreenivasa Reddy has issued orders, which will stay in force from 6am on June 4 to 6 am on June 5.

Updated On - 3 June 2024, 01:20 PM
File Photo

Hyderabad: In view of the counting and declaration of results of the Lok Sabha elections, Section 144 of CrPC has been enforced in a 200-metre radius near the counting centres.

Section 144 (Power to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) prohibits assembly of five or more persons in the said radius near counting centres.

