| Tmeris School Principal Dies On Election Duty In Hyderabad

S Narsimha, was deputed for polling related work at booth number 151 in Red Hills in Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 May 2024, 09:50 AM

Hyderabad: A principal of TMERIS school who was on election duty died reportedly following a cardiac arrest at a polling station in Red Hills in Hyderabad.

On Monday, he complained of uneasiness and collapsed in the polling station. He died before medical assistance could be arranged.

The police shifted the body to mortuary.