Hyderabad sees dip in fire accidents

By C. Romeo Published: Updated On - 12:03 AM, Mon - 26 September 22

Compared to last year, the fire and emergency calls in Hyderabad have seen a dip this year until August 2022. While a total of 7,327calls were received last year, this year the number was recorded at 645, which is a remarkable drop.

Hyderabad: The State Fire Department’s Hyderabad Division received a total of 645 calls, including 7 serious calls in the last eight months. The fire personnel took up 17 rescue operations and saved the lives of 14 persons and while they could save property worth Rs.28.10 crore, property worth Rs.7.4 crore was damaged.

Compared to last year, the fire and emergency calls in Hyderabad have seen a dip this year until August 2022. While a total of 7,327 calls were received last year, this year the number was recorded at 645, which is a remarkable drop.

Officials said with only three nearly three months left this year, there were little chances for the numbers to see any significant increase. However, while there was an increase in serious and small calls, there was a marked decrease seen in medium intensity fire calls.

According to the officials, the department received seven serious calls during this period while 17 medium and 604 small calls were also received. Apart from this, the fire personnel took part in 17 rescue operations too.

While the total estimated worth of the damaged property stood at Rs.7.40 crore, the property saved was worth Rs.28.10 crore. Apart from this, the fire personnel also saved the lives of 14 persons, while 11 had died in various fire mishaps.

Officials said they have also observed a slight increase in small fire calls and decrease in medium ones due to the department’s quick response Mist Motor Bikes.

“Whenever the fire and emergency calls are received at the Fire Control Room, the duty officer creates a green channel by alerting the Police Control Room for traffic clearance for quick movement of the fire engine to reach the fire spot,” said M.Srinivasa Reddy, District Fire Officer, Hyderabad.

The department has also coordinated with the Water Board, GHMC, Health, Electricity and Police department for a quick response and steady supply of water during any emergencies. The effort was to ensure the staff reached the spot in time and doused the fire quickly before much damage of life or property is caused.

There were five serious fire accident calls attended this year which included the recent one at Secunderabad electric scooter showroom which claimed eight lives and at Bhoiguda timber depot that claimed 12 lives apart from fire mishaps at a private hospital in Begumpet, sportswear shop in Koti, commercial multi-storied building in Raidurgam.