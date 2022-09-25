Telangana secures top position, registers double growth in Agriculture

Hyderabad: Telangana secured the top position among all States by registering double growth in Agriculture in a period of five years. As a result, the Net State Value Added (NSVA) by economic activity from agriculture witnessed a cent per cent rise during 2017-2021.

According to the latest RBI report “Handbook of Statistics on the Indian Economy 2020-2021”, the NSVA by economic activity from Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing increased from Rs 95,098 crore in 2017-2018 to a whopping Rs 1.81 lakh crore in 2020-2021.

Paddy production increased from 62 lakh tonnes in 2017 to 1.23 crore tonnes in 2021. Total food grain production (including pulses) was 1.5 crore tonnes in 2021 as against 94 lakh tonnes in 2017, the report said. During this period, States like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, considered to be fastest growing states in the agriculture sector, registered only 30 per cent to 40 per cent growth in farm production.

Telangana’s tremendous growth can be attributed to the schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free and uninterrupted power supply and irrigation projects among others taken up by the State government with focus on developing agriculture and allied sectors. BJP-ruled States like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and others, touted to be witnessing double engine growth, had recorded a growth of 10-50 per cent growth.

In mining and quarrying, Telangana’s production grew from Rs 19,885 lakh crore to Rs 25,866 crore. The manufacturing sector witnessed an unprecedented growth from Rs 71,274 crore to Rs 1.03 lakh crore. The State also witnessed growth in trade, repair, hotels and restaurants from Rs 1 lakh crore in 2017-18 to Rs 1.69 lakh crore in 2020-21. The total NSVA increased from Rs 6.09 lakh crore in 2017-18 to Rs 9.38 lakh crore in 2020-21.

Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said the State achieved the commendable feat due to the in-depth study and planning by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao aimed to address the socio-economic needs of the people of the State.