Seven killed, several injured in major fire accident in electric bike showroom in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: At least seven persons were killed and several others injured after a major fire broke out in an electric bike showroom at Secunderabad on Monday night. The fire rapidly spread to the hotel located above the electric bike showroom, police said.

Officials suspect a short circuit led to the fire. The vehicles in the parking area, showroom and basement caught fire resulting in thick smoke. The hotel staff and guests noticed the fire and smoke emanating and alerted the fire department.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and with the help of a crane ladder, rescued seven guests, who were trapped in the multi-storeyed building. The injured are shifted to two other hospitals in Secunderabad.

Minister for Animal Husbandry T Srinivas Yadav termed it an unfortunate incident and said all the injured were being provided the best treatment. He said those staying in the lodge were people who had come to the city from other places for work.

In videos circulating in social media, people can be seen trying to escape from the fire by standing outside the room window and climbing down using drain pipelines.

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and City Police Commissioner CV Anand visited the spot. A high level enquiry has been ordered into the incident.