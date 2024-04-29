Hyderabad sees surge in night temperatures, sets April record

This marks one of the highest minimum temperatures recorded for the month of April in Hyderabad's history.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 April 2024, 02:08 PM

Hyderabad: The city experienced a notable increase in night temperatures on Sunday, with the minimum temperature reaching 29.3 degrees Celsius.

This marks one of the highest minimum temperatures recorded for the month of April in Hyderabad‘s history.

The deviation from the normal minimum temperature was 4 degrees Celsius.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not officially classified it as a warm night, as the IMD designates a night as warm when the departure from normal exceeds 4.5 degrees Celsius. This latest reading represents the highest minimum temperature recorded this April.

Data obtained from the National Data Centre (NDC) in Pune, which maintains weather records, reveals that this recent temperature reading ranks as the sixth-highest minimum temperature for April in Hyderabad since records began to be logged from 1911.

The highest minimum temperature for April was recorded on April 22, 1980, at 30.2 degrees Celsius, followed closely by 29.9 degrees Celsius on April 19, 1990. The third-highest minimum temperature for April stands at 29.8 degrees Celsius, recorded on April 22, 2016. Weather experts anticipate this upward trend to persist, with no immediate prospects of rain. Minimum temperatures in the city are expected to range between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius over the next five days.

……………………………………….

– 1st highest minimum temperature: 30.2°C on 22-04-1980

– 2nd highest minimum temperature: 29.9°C on 19-04-1990

– 3rd highest minimum temperature: 29.8°C on 22-04-2016

– 4th highest minimum temperature: 29.6°C on 19-04-2003

– 5th highest minimum temperature: 29.5°C on 29-04-2016

– 6th highest minimum temperature: 29.3°C on 30-04-1973 and 29.3°C on 29-04-2024

– 7th highest minimum temperature: 29.2°C on 28-04-2022

– 8th highest minimum temperature: 29.1°C on 14-04-2004

– 9th highest minimum temperature: 29.0°C on 23-04-2010

– 10th highest minimum temperature: 28.9°C on 30-04-2022