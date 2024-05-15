KL Rahul criticizes persistent issue in IPL 2024 after DC-LSG clash

Ishant Sharma's superb bowling and a remarkable performance in the death overs by Delhi Capitals (DC) bowlers countered a strong comeback effort by Nicholas Pooran and Arshad Khan, guiding the Capitals to a 19-run victory over LSG at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

By ANI Published Date - 15 May 2024, 10:40 AM

New Delhi: Following the drubbing against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2024 on Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul said that losing a lot of wickets in the powerplay was the “big reason why we are in this position” in the ongoing 17th edition of the cash-rich league.

A fine bowling spell by Ishant Sharma and an incredible death overs display by Delhi Capitals (DC) bowlers neutralised a brilliant fightback by Nicholas Pooran and Arshad Khan, leading the Capitals to a 19-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

DC has jumped to the fifth spot, ending the season with seven wins, seven losses and 14 points while LSG dropped to seventh with six wins, seven losses and 12 points. The playoff chances of both teams are dependent on the remaining fixtures of other franchises.

The right-hand batter asserted that the wicket remained the same throughout the 40 overs.

“I feel the wicket remained the same throughout the 40 overs. When we got JFM out in the first over we should have capitalized, but they – Hope and Porel – showed a lot of intent. We did well at the back end and 200 was a par total, we should have chased it down. This has been a problem right through the season – we keep losing a lot of wickets in the powerplay, we never get a solid start to get the likes of Stoinis and Pooran in, that is the big reason why we are in this position,” Rahul said in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, put to bat first by LSG, Delhi Capitals reached a total of 208/4 in their 20 overs, with fine fifties coming from Stubbs (57* in 25 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Abhishek Porel (58* in 33 balls, with five fours and four sixes).

Naveen-ul-Haq (2/51) was the top bowler for LSG.

In the run-chase, LSG was reduced to 44/4. However, half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran (61 in 27 balls, with six fours and four sixes) and Arshad Khan (58* in 33 balls, with three fours and five sixes) kept LSG alive till the end. However, the fine death overs display from DC reduced LSG to 189/9 in their 20 overs.

Ishant Sharma (3/34) was the pick of the bowlers for DC.