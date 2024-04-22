| No More Rains Ahead For Hyderabad Maximum Temperatures To Rise Again

No more rains ahead for Hyderabad, maximum temperatures to rise again

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 22 April 2024, 07:26 PM

Hyderabad: The recent respite from rains in Hyderabad is expected to come to an end as the Telangana State Development Planning Society predicts a dry spell for the city from Tuesday until the end of April.

This forecast indicates a return to searing temperatures, with the maximum expected to reach around 41 degrees Celsius. The city had experienced welcome relief over the past three days, with cloudy skies and light to moderate rains providing some respite to its residents.

However, the upcoming week is likely to see rains taking a backseat, with no significant precipitation expected. On Monday, temperatures soared, indicating the onset of the intense heat.

Khajaguda recorded a high of 42.9 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Bansilalpet at 42.8 degrees Celsius. In the districts, Teekya Thanda in Nalgonda registered a scorching 45 degrees Celsius.

While some areas like Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Nirmal, and Kamareddy may experience very light rains on Tuesday, the overall trend points towards increasing temperatures in the coming days.