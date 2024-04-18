Scorching temperatures hit Telangana: Hyderabad records 43°C, nine districts above 45°C

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 18 April 2024, 09:00 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and several districts in the state are currently experiencing an intense heat spell, with temperatures soaring well above normal levels.

On Thursday, Hyderabad’s mercury climbed to 43 degrees Celsius, while nine districts in the state recorded temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius, indicating a severe heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Hyderabad, cautioning residents about the escalating heat conditions. Additionally, parts of Suryapet, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jagtial, and Adilabad are under a red warning for Friday, with temperatures expected to surpass 45 degrees Celsius.

Over the next five days, Hyderabad is predicted to endure even hotter temperatures, with the average maximum temperature forecasted to settle at 42 degrees Celsius. This prolonged heat is likely to impact various localities significantly.

On Thursday, the city experienced a rapid rise in temperatures, with most areas recording maximum temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius by 11 am.

By midday, the entire city was engulfed in scorching heat, with Chandanagar registering the highest temperature at 42.8 degrees Celsius. Other areas such as Rajendrangar, Rein Bazar, Vittalvadi, Nagole, and Ziaguda also reported temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius.

In addition to Hyderabad, several districts faced severe heat conditions, with Hajipur in Mancherial recording the highest temperature at 45.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Madugulapally in Nalgonda at 45.2 degrees Celsius, and Bayyaram in Mahabubabad at 45.1 degrees Celsius.

Despite the intense heat, the IMD forecasts the possibility of showers across the state, including Hyderabad, in the coming days. Partly cloudy skies are expected with the potential for thunder and lightning over the weekend in Hyderabad. Furthermore, Monday may bring relief in the form of partly cloudy skies with the chance of heavy rain or thunderstorms.