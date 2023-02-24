Hyderabad: Series of Satellite events lined up at BioAsia

The flagship event allows participants to showcase their strengths, innovations, products and services to a large global audience

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: There will be a number of satellite events organised as part of the BioAsia flagship event. These include an International Trade Show, which allows participants to showcase their strengths, innovations, products and services to a large global audience. They can also connect with potential clients from over 50 countries to generate business leads and meet investors and other stakeholders in the industry.

The CEO Conclave will be a ‘by-invite-only’ event for C-Level executives to discuss new perspectives, ‘feel the pulse’ of the industry, network with peers across the sector and chalk out a roadmap for the future, while BioAsia Connect will involve a dedicated B2B portal to assist in business development and licensing activities with handpicked companies from the Asian Life Sciences marketplace.

There will also be Networking Receptions to enable participants to interact towards fruitful outcomes with industry peers. These will be apart from a guided visit to the Genome Valley, the largest concentration of multi-tenanted lab-space infrastructure entailing industries, innovation corridors and premiere institutions in an organised cluster and several interactive workshops covering multi and interdisciplinary sessions. The workshops are open for private, academic and government institutions responsible for research facilities and research programmes.