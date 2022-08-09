Hyderabad: Service revolver directive after attack on SI

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:58 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: Following an attack on a Sub-inspector last week at Marredpally, City Police Commissioner CV Anand has asked all police officials to carry their service weapons with them.

The SI, A Vinay Kumar of Marredpally police station, was stabbed with a sharp weapon by two persons while on patrol duty last Tuesday.

After the incident, Anand held a meeting with DCPs and later issued a circular asking all police officials to compulsorily carry their service weapon while on night rounds. He asked ACPs and SHOs to ensure that the directive was followed.

Meanwhile the Marredpally police are making efforts to nab the two persons who attacked the SI.

“Efforts are on to nab the suspects. Teams are working on the case,” an official said.