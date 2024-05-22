Woman complains against sub inspector

The woman, Sajida Begum resided with her husband Errolla Ramesh at Vengalaraonagar under Madhuranagar police station limits.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 08:31 PM

Hyderabad: A woman has accused a woman sub inspector of Madhuranagar police station of allegedly abusing her and husband in the name of caste and demanded stringent action against the officer.

On Friday, Ramesh was allegedly attacked with beer bottle at a liquor shop due to a row over payment of money. Sajida, on coming to know about the attack, allegedly damaged the liquor shop.

However, she claimed that the workers in the shop manhandled her and snatched away her mobile phone.

Sajida later went to the police station where she alleged that the woman sub inspector abused, beat and kicked both of them.

The woman also filed a complaint with the Telangana State Commission for SC’s and ST’s.