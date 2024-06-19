Kaleshwaram SI arrested on rape charges

19 June 2024

Warangal: The Kaleswaram police arrested local sub-inspector Bhavani Sen on Wednesday on charges of raping a female police constable at gunpoint in Kaleshwaram of Mahadevpur mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. Senior officials who are investigating into the complaint, are learnt to have found that he had threatened at least three other female police constables and sexually assaulted them.

According to reports, SI Bhavani Sen allegedly raped the female constable multiple times, threatening her with his service revolver to ensure her silence. The female constable, who had been living in fear, was planning to commit suicide due to his increased harassment. However, she gathered courage and filed a complaint with the higher authorities.

In her complaint, she informed how SSI Bhavani Sen repeatedly assaulted and raped her by threatening her with dire consequences, if she told anyone. She stated that the SI committed the heinous crime inside the old police station building near Laxmi pump house of the Kaleshwaram project.

Reacting swiftly to the complaint, higher officials registered a case against SI Bhavani Sen. They reported that the sub-inspector had indeed used his revolver to intimidate and assault the female constable. Bhavani Sen was arrested late on Tuesday night and taken to Bhupalapally police station for interrogation.

Senior police officials confirmed that a case of sexual harassment and rape has been registered against him. They seized the service revolver from the accused, stating that his suspension orders are likely to be issued shortly.