ACB apprehends Madhapur police station SI and constable for accepting bribe

The sub inspector Ranjith and the constable cum writer Vikram, had demanded the bribe from a man for allegedly doing official work. On a complaint, the ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught them red handed.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 6 April 2024, 04:38 PM
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Saturday caught a sub inspector of Madhapur police station along with a constable red handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 20,000 from a person.

More details are awaited.

