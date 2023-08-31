| Hyderabad Seven Year Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Sump In Shamshabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 AM, Thu - 31 August 23

Hyderabad: A seven year old boy who had come to attend a function allegedly died after falling into a sump at a function hall in Shamshabad on Wednesday night.

The child Abhijit Reddy had come to May Fair function hall located at Shamshabad road along with family members to attend a marriage function.

In the evening the family members found the child is missing and lodged a complaint with the RGI Airport police station. Late in night the family came to know that the child had drowned in a sump in the function hall and died. The family members staged a protest demanding action against the management of the function hall for their alleged negligence.

The RGI Airport police registered a case and investigating.