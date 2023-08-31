| Hyderabad Cops Raid Party In Madhapur Film Producer Among Several Other People Caught

Hyderabad: Cops raid party in Madhapur, film producer among several others caught

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:11 AM, Thu - 31 August 23

Hyderabad: The police on Wednesday night raided a party organized at an apartment building in Madhapur and caught a film producer among several other people.

On information the police raided the Fresh Living Apartment located at Vittalnagar in Madhapur where they caught the film producer and few others including women.

The police seized LSD blots, liquor and some other drugs from the house.

All of them were shifted to the police station along with the property. A case is booked.