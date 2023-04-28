Hyderabad: Seventh edition of RenewX begins at Hitex

Hyderabad: The seventh edition of RenewX, a two-day Renewable Energy trade expo, commenced on Friday at Hitex. More than 100 exhibitors, thought leaders and industry experts congregate at the expo.

Curated on the theme ‘Accelerating India’s pledge to net zero emissions , the show stressed on to increase the penetration of renewable energy generation and gear up the stakeholders to progress towards Sustainable Development Goals. India has set an ambitious target of meeting half of its energy needs, which is 500 GW, from renewable resources by 2030 and reach the net zero emission levels by 2070.

The expo witnessed participation from RE Sectors, manufacturers, EPC companies, supplier & distributors from different categories along with officials from Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), regulatory bodies, municipalities, utilities & project developers and planners, investors, fund managers, bankers, project developers, and R&D officials.

Special Chief Secretary(Energy) Sunil Sharma, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO) chairman Y Sathish Reddy, Renewable Energy Society of India (RESI) Director General Ajay Mishra, TSREDCO Vice Chairman & Managing Director N Janaiah, Power & Utilities of PWC Director Bhagyathej Reddy, Informa Markets in India Managing Director Yogesh Mudras and Senior Group Director of Energy portfolio at Informa Markets in India Rajneesh Khattar participated in the event.