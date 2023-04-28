Hyderabad Cycling Revolution 3.0: Pedalling to promote active mobility in the city

Hyderabad Cycling Revolution campaign will also advocate public transportation, apart from just supporting cycling and pedestrian community.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 02:39 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: With an aim to spread awareness on active mobility in the city, Hyderabad is all set to host the third edition of the Hyderabad Cycling Revolution (HCR) on May 7. The event will see hundreds of cyclists and pedestrians gathered at Parade grounds in Secunderabad from 6 am to 8 am.

Collaborated with the State government, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), and Hyderabad Metro this time, the campaign will also advocate public transportation, apart from just supporting cycling and pedestrian community.

The first and second editions of HCR took place in February and September last year and has had a huge response from the public and even the government of Telangana. Through the cycling revolution, the cycling community aims to send a message to the denizens about the advantages and necessity of active mobility.

“We are not asking citizens to sell their cars. We are urging them to encourage public transport for the good of the environment and their own health,” said Santhana Selvan, Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad. “Through the campaign, we are trying to build awareness among people. So more people know and talk about it, there are high chances things can change for the better,” he added.

Around 5,000 participants are expected in the event on the ground. Participants can reach the venue via 10 cycling routes — Shamirpet, Medchal, ECIL, LB Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, Charminar, Aramghar, BHEL, Gachibowli, and Gandi Maisamma. Pedestrians can travel through metro and bus routes.

Interested cyclists can contact Santhana Selvan on 9629557866 or visit the website http://www.hyderabadcyclingrevolution.com/ .