Hyderabad She Teams get 889 petitions this year

Hyderabad: Instances of harassment of women over phone top the list of cases taken up by the Hyderabad She Teams in the last six months. These were followed by cases of blackmailing, stalking and cheating on the pretext of marriage.

The Hyderabad She Teams received 889 petitions since January this year, out of which 21 per cent complaints pertained to harassment over phone. Other cases included harassment by stalking (17 per cent), cheating on the pretext of marriage (9 per cent), and blackmailing (14 per cent), while the remaining 37 per cent included those of morphing, prank calls and so on.

The Hyderabad She Teams with the help of the local police booked 97 FIRs and 22 petty cases. Another 201 persons were warned and let off while another 87 per cent of cases were referred to the local police stations for investigation. The police also caught 135 persons including 15 minors red-handed at public places for harassing women.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the She Teams were using the latest technology to catch offenders and to deal with them.

“I urge the victims to reach out to the She Teams without any apprehensions as their confidentiality will be maintained. She Teams will also be increasing operations at hotspots as well creating awareness among the public,” he added.

While 41 per cent of victims approached the She Teams directly at the Bharosa Centre another 30 per cent approached them through WhatsApp, 14 per cent via email, 12 per cent through QR code while the others did via HawkEye, Dial 100 and Facebook.

