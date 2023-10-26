Serilingampally records min temp of 13.2 degrees as Hyderabad gets chillier at nights

According to the data recorded until 8:30 AM on Thursday for the previous 24 hours, the cold spell has been most pronounced in certain areas, with Serilingampally leading the way in terms of frigid conditions.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:56 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced a dip in temperatures, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reporting below-normal minimum temperatures. The city was shrouded in a haze during the early morning hours, painting a picture of chillier conditions.

According to the data recorded until 8:30 AM on Thursday for the previous 24 hours, the cold spell has been most pronounced in certain areas, with Serilingampally leading the way in terms of frigid conditions.

The University of Hyderabad premises, located within Serilingampally, recorded the lowest minimum temperature, dipping to 13.2 degrees Celsius. Following closely, Ramachandrapuram reported a minimum temperature of 13.9 degrees Celsius, while Rajendranagar stood at 14.2 degrees Celsius.

The trend of cooler temperatures is not exclusive to these areas alone. Gachibowli registered a minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius and Maredpally in West Maredpally reported 15.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society’s forecast, the cold spell that has been prevalent during the night and early morning hours is expected to persist in the city.

On Friday, a number of areas including Rajendranagar, Hayathnagar, Karwan, Chandrayangutta, LB Nagar, Charminar, Falaknuma, and Santoshnagar are likely to experience minimum temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius. Further drops in minimum temperatures are anticipated on Saturday.