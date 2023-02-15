Hyderabad: Singareni Seva Samithi wins 2nd prize at Industrial Exhibition

The stall set up by Singareni Seva Samithi won the second prize in the 82nd All India Industrial Exhibition held at Nampally Exhibition Grounds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: The stall set up by Singareni Seva Samithi won the second prize in the 82nd All India Industrial Exhibition held at Nampally Exhibition Grounds on Wednesday. Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Administrative Manager N Bhaskar, senior public relations officer S Srikanth and General Manager (Coordination) and Singareni Seva Samithi Vice President M Suresh received the prize from the exhibition society representative.

According to a statement issued by the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) here, the Singareni Seva Samithi stall got the second prize in the corporate section. Women from 10 areas of SCCL coal mine areas participated in the Numaish and sold cloth bags, handloom garments and other items worth around Rs 5 lakh.

