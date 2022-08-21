Hyderabad: SIO organises round table meet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:22 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Hyderabad: The Students Islamic Organization (SIO) through a series of events under the theme “India as a Welfare State” organized a round table meet on the topic ‘Minority Education, Challenges and Way Ahead’ .

Several academicians, educationists and research scholars discussed about various aspects of minority education in India during the programs.

Director Madina Girls College, Faseeh, said the guidance at school and college level is necessary for career opportunities moreover there is lack of awareness regarding government schemes and scholarships among minority students which ought to be addressed.

Another participant, Shaheen Hasrat, SRG – SCERT said there should be focus on primary education instead of higher educations as many students drop out of schools in early period.

Mufti Majeed of Shaheen Academy said the parents should not force students in career options instead they should give freedom in selection according to their capacity.

Dr Talha Faiyazuddin State President, SIO Telangana said that SIO has taken up a very strategic plan to help overcome many educational issues and challenges faced by minorities. It aims towards a thorough research and learning of various choke points of education system hindering the excellence of the Muslim community and to navigate towards education building capacity of the community thereby becoming a learned and prosperous society.