Friday, Sep 15, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Hyderabad Sir M Visvesvarayas Birth Anniversary Observed

Hyderabad: Sir M Visvesvaraya’s birth anniversary observed

Association of Telangana Assistant Executive Engineers and PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Charitable Trust organised a voluntary Blood Donation Drive in memory of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, on his birth anniversary

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:18 PM, Fri - 15 September 23
Hyderabad: Sir M Visvesvaraya’s birth anniversary observed
Association of Telangana Assistant Executive Engineers and PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Charitable Trust organised a voluntary Blood Donation Drive in memory of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, on his birth anniversary

Hyderabad: Association of Telangana Assistant Executive Engineers and P.V. Narasimha Rao Memorial Charitable Trust organised a voluntary Blood Donation Drive in memory of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, on his birth anniversary, celebrated nation-wide as National Engineers’ Day

The blood donation camp that was held at Jalasoudha, Irrigation Department, Irram Manzil was started by G. Anil Kumar Engineer-in-Chief (Administration) in the presence of NV Sudha Kiran, president, PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Charitable Trust, B. Hariram, Engineer-in-chief (Kaleshwaram Project); B. Nagender Rao Engineer-in-chief (O&M).

Engineers from different departments took part in the camp. The role played by the engineers in the growth of the nation was lauded by the speakers on the occasion.

Related News

Latest News