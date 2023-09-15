Hyderabad: Sir M Visvesvaraya’s birth anniversary observed

Association of Telangana Assistant Executive Engineers and PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Charitable Trust organised a voluntary Blood Donation Drive in memory of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, on his birth anniversary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:18 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Association of Telangana Assistant Executive Engineers and PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Charitable Trust organised a voluntary Blood Donation Drive in memory of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, on his birth anniversary

Hyderabad: Association of Telangana Assistant Executive Engineers and P.V. Narasimha Rao Memorial Charitable Trust organised a voluntary Blood Donation Drive in memory of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, on his birth anniversary, celebrated nation-wide as National Engineers’ Day

The blood donation camp that was held at Jalasoudha, Irrigation Department, Irram Manzil was started by G. Anil Kumar Engineer-in-Chief (Administration) in the presence of NV Sudha Kiran, president, PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Charitable Trust, B. Hariram, Engineer-in-chief (Kaleshwaram Project); B. Nagender Rao Engineer-in-chief (O&M).

Engineers from different departments took part in the camp. The role played by the engineers in the growth of the nation was lauded by the speakers on the occasion.