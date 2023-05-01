Senior officials of TSPSC including its Chairman appear before ED

The ED officials suspect large scale hawala transactions took place in the TSPSC paper leak issue

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Hyderabad: Two senior officials of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) including its Chairman, Janardhan Reddy appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday. The ED had summoned Janardhan Reddy and Secretary, Anitha Ramachandran for recording their statements in connection with a case registered by the agency following the TSPSC paper leak issue.

The ED officials suspect large scale hawala transactions took place in the paper leak issue. The ED is focusing on online and offline the financial transaction in the paper leak issue. The Hyderabad police has so far arrested 19 persons in the case.

Earlier, the ED had called the section officer in-charge of the confidential section and recorded her statement. The ED also questioned two suspects Rajasekhar and Praveen Kumar in connection with the case after obtaining the permission of court last month.

Also Read TSPSC Paper Leak Case: High Court refuses to transfer case to CBI