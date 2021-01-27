Hyderabad: Slaughter houses to remain closed on Jan 30

By | Published: 6:30 pm

Hyderabad: On account of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has directed all the sheep, goat and cattle slaughter houses and retail meat beef shops within its limits to remain closed on January 30.

GHMC Commissioner, D.S Lokesh Kumar has requested the three police commissionerates falling under GHMC to instruct the officers concerned to extend necessary co-operation to the municipal staff in carrying out the orders, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .