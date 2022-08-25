Hyderabad: Smart India Hackathon grand finale begins at VNRVJIET

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:04 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: The 36-hour grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2022 software edition commenced at VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET) here on Thursday. About 150 students from across the country are participating in the event.

Western Digital India Head-HR, Dr. Kiranmai Pendyala said building innovations must be a part of students’ DNA and that creativity must be nurtured like a habit, quoting Steve Jobs. State Street, lead-strategy and transformation, Sashidhar Purushottaman said breaking inhibitions and building the mental lattices were important to create a high-quality career with a positive arrogance.

Students must carry back cherishing memories and participate actively in the event regardless of their winning any prize in the hackathon, Nodal Centre head, Disha Singh said.