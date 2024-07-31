Hyderabad: Snake Awareness Workshop to address fears and promote conservation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 03:57 PM

Hyderabad: Cultural center ‘Our Sacred Space’ in Seceunderabad is hosting a Snake Awareness Workshop. Scheduled for August 4 at 11 am, the workshop is aimed at alleviating unwarranted fears, mitigating snake bites, and conserve snakes

This comprehensive session will cover a range of pertinent topics including the introduction to snakes, distinguishing between venomous and non-venomous species, and common species identification. Participants will also learn about the importance of snakes, the myths surrounding them, and how to handle human-snake conflicts.

A key focus of the workshop will be first aid for snake bites and strategies to avoid them. Experts will provide detailed guidance on recognizing symptoms and administering appropriate care until professional medical help arrives. Additionally, the session will offer practical advice on minimizing encounters with snakes and safely managing any that do occur.

The workshop will conclude with a Q&A session, allowing participants to engage with experts and clarify their doubts. For registrations and more information, one can contact 9030613344 on WhatsApp, or visit their Instagram page at @oursacredspace.