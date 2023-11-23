Hyderabad soaked in sudden downpour, more in store

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:09 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced a sudden downpour on Thursday morning, marking the onset of the first Northwest Monsoon rain after winter onset. The day commenced with cloudy skies and mist, gradually transforming into a refreshing rainfall that caught many residents off guard.

Until 10 am, several areas in the city recorded varying amounts of precipitation, providing much-needed relief from the dry spell. Balanagar topped the list with 4 mm of rainfall, closely followed by Moulali at 4 mm, Rajendranagar at 3.5 mm, and Gachibowli at 2.5 mm.

The light showers graced other parts of the city, including Saroornagar, Cherlapalli, Sivarampalle, Quthbullahpur, and Khairatabad.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, this abrupt change in weather is attributed to a western disturbance, and they forecast isolated rains in the city for the next two days.