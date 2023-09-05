| Hyderabad Rains Birds Animals Stranded Heres What You Can Do To Help Them Out

Hyderabad rains: Birds, animals stranded; here’s what you can do to help them out

As heavy rains continue to lash Hyderabad, AWCS has issued an urgent plea to residents, encouraging them to assist injured birds and animals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:10 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: As heavy rains continue to lash Hyderabad, the Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS) has issued an urgent plea to residents, encouraging them to assist injured birds and animals affected by the inclement weather.

AWCS, a non-profit organization dedicated to the welfare and conservation of wildlife, has set up a dedicated helpline for concerned citizens to report injured or stranded animals. The helpline can be reached at +91 96978 87888. The heavy rains have led to the inundation of various parts of the city, causing trees to collapse and bird nests to fall from their perches. This, in turn, has left many animals without shelter and at risk of injury. AWCS is committed to rescuing and rehabilitating these animals to ensure their survival.

AWCS has a team of trained volunteers and experts ready to respond to distress calls. They are equipped to handle various situations, including rescuing animals from waterlogged areas, providing medical care to injured birds and animals, and safely relocating displaced wildlife.