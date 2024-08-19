Hyderabad: SOCIAL cafe celebrates its 10th anniversary

Known for its innovative approach to dining, SOCIAL has lined-up a series of events across multiple cities to celebrate the milestone with its guests across India, extending the experience throughout August

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 August 2024, 07:23 PM

Hyderabad: SOCIAL, the neighborhood café that has spread across multiple Indian cities including Hitec City in is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The café-bar started in 2014 with Church Street SOCIAL in the bustling MG Road neighbourhood of Bengaluru and From there on, the SOCIAL brand has expanded its footprint with over 50 outlets across India today, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Indore, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Dehradun.

Riyaaz Amlani, Founder & Managing Director, Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt. Ltd says “When we started SOCIAL about a decade ago, our vision was to create something far beyond an ordinary restaurant experience. We aimed to build engaging and lively spaces where diverse communities could connect, thrive, and mirror the vibrant energy of young, urban India. I am thrilled to kick off this celebration, introducing a range of exciting experiences, some new and some throwback, for our loyal customers”.