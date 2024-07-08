Hyderabad: South India’s biggest veterinary hospitals comes up at Shamshabad

The hospital, which cost around Rs 3 crore, was built with donations by philanthropists and animal lovers, a press release said on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 July 2024, 03:46 PM

Hyderabad: Billed as the biggest veterinary hospial in South India, Maa Saraswathi became operational on Sunday with a formal inauguration at the Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gau Seva Kendra, in Burujgadda near Shamshabad. The hospital, which cost around Rs 3 crore, was built with donations by philanthropists and animal lovers, a press release said on Monday.

Spread over 5,100 sqft area, the hospital is equipped with an ambulance, an operation theatre, an intensive care unit, diagnostic facilities and a medical dispensary. It is also equipped with modern diagnostics, an X-ray machine, an Endoscope, a Blood-insulin Analyzer and many other such facilities. It is manned by five veterinarians, five assistants and five para medical staff.

The hospital facility was formally inaugurated by Ruhi and Mehr, grandchildren of Dharamraj Ranka, an 85-year-old man behind the hospital.

According to Dr Nishita Ranka, the facility is equipped to take up ten 10 surgeries a day in additional to handling 100 sick animals a day. The state-of-the-art hospital will not only take care of 6000 cows sheltered at Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gau Shalas at Gaganpahad and Burujugadda, but also the animals in the nearby areas.

Setting up the Maa Saraswathi Veterinary Hospital was the dream of Dharam Raj Ranka, a retired jeweler from Hyderabad, who was on a mission for saving cows the past three decades. Dharam Raj Ranka’s efforts began with sheltering 200 cows, which grew to 6000 cows now, the press release added.