Hyderabad: Special breast feeding area for female passengers at MGBS

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that its passengers travel comfortably. On Thursday, the Managing Director of TSRTC, V C Sajjanar tweeted that a breast feeding kiosk has been opened at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) for the female commuters traveling with their infants.

The kiosk is a curtained seating area, where mothers can feed their kids without any hesitation. A similar centre was also opened at Karimnagar Bus Station as well on Thursday. The MD also promised to open more such facilities at all bus stations soon.

A few days back the TSRTC had started accepting payments via UPI and QR Codes at MGBS, Rathifile Bus Station, Secunderabad and Jubilee Bus Station for ticket reservations, buying or renewing bus pass or booking parcel and cargos.

