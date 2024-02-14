TSRTC announces special service to deliver Samakka Sarakka prasadam to devotees

While the Medaram fair will be held between February 21 to 24, the TSRTC has provided the facility for the devotees to book the prasadam both online and offline from February 14 to 25.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 02:51 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has some good news for the devotees who could not go to the Sammakka Saralamma biennial fair in Medaram. It has announced a special service of bringing the prasadam of the deities to the homes of the devotees.

As a part of these efforts, the TSRTC Logistics wing has entered into an agreement with the Endowment Department. Along with prasadam from the devasthanam, the TSRTC will provide turmeric and saffron to the devotees.

Devotees can book Medaram prasadam at the nearest TSRTC logistics (cargo) counters, PCC agents and marketing executives by paying Rs.299. Persons can order the prasadam by clicking on the link https://rb.gy/q5rj68 or on the Paytm Insider app.

The booking facility is available only in Telangana. Along with PCC agents, the marketing executives working in the depots can be contacted and the Prasad can be ordered. Devotees who are unable to go to the logistics centers can easily book the prasadam online through the Paytm Insider portal or the app, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar, said.

TSRTC call center numbers 040-69440069, 040-69440000, 040-23450033 for complete details regarding Medaram Prasadam booking.