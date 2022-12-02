Hyderabad: Special electoral enrolment drive to be organised on Dec 3, 4

In addition to enrolments, claims and objections including, change in name, address and other details can also be submitted here.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

In addition to enrolments, claims and objections including, change in name, address and other details can also be submitted here.

Hyderabad: A special electoral enrolment drive will be organised in all the polling stations located in 15 assembly constituencies of Hyderabad District on December 3 and 4. In addition to enrolments, claims and objections including, change in name, address and other details can also be submitted here.

Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner, D.S.Lokesh Kumar ordered the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to be available at all the polling stations to assist people. He asked them to be ready with the forms and also warned of action if any were found to be neglecting their duties.

Also Read GHMC organises street plays to encourage voter enrollment

Meanwhile, Hyderabad District Election Authority in a press release appealed people to utilise the special electoral enrolment drives. Eligible people can also enroll themselves as voters by logging into https://www.nvsp.in/.