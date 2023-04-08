Sai Karteek pair finish runners-up at 15K ITF Futures tennis tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek and his partner Teertha Sashank went down fighting to settle for a second place in the men’s doubles section of the 15K ITF Futures tennis tournament, in Chennai on Saturday.

The duo lost the keenly-fought final to the pair of Vishnu Vardhan and Nitin Kumar Sinha of India 1-6, 7-6 (7-2) 7-10 in the title clash. The Sai Karteek-Shashank pair, who lost the first set, rallied in the second set clinching it in a tie-breaker. The third set too was a close one but they went down to the experienced duo.

Results: Men’s Doubles: Final: Ganta Sai Karteek/Teertha Sashank lost to Vishnu Vardhan/Nitin Kumar Sinha 1-6, 7-6 (7-2) 7-10.