Patent for UoH faculty, alumnus

Hyderabad: Prof Rajadurai Chandrasekar and his former PhD student Vuppu Vinay Pradeep from the School of Chemistry at University of Hyderabad (UoH) have been granted an Indian patent for an invention entitled ‘’Molecular SingleCrystal Photonic MicroResonators and Method of Fabricating’’ for a term of 20 years starting March 23, 2022.
The present invention is focused on ion beam milling as a method to fabricate molecular singlecrystal photonic micro-resonators, a press release said
Prof Chandrasekar named the technique as “Crystal Photonics Foundry”.