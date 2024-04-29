Patent for UoH faculty, alumnus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 10:58 PM

Hyderabad: Prof Rajadurai Chandrasekar and his former PhD student Vuppu Vinay Pradeep from the School of Chemistry at University of Hyderabad (UoH) have been granted an Indian patent for an invention entitled ‘’Molecular SingleCrystal Photonic MicroResonators and Method of Fabricating’’ for a term of 20 years starting March 23, 2022.

Prof Chandrasekar named the technique as “Crystal Photonics Foundry”.