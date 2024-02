JEE Main 2024: Sri Chaitanya students secure perfect 100 percentilers

A total of 13 students from Sri Chaitanya secured 100 percentiles in two subjects, 68 Students secured 100 percentiles in Physics, 58 Students secured 100 percentiles in Chemistry and 34 Students secured 100 percentiles in Mathematics

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 February 2024, 09:30 PM

A total of 13 students from Sri Chaitanya secured 100 percentiles in two subjects, 68 Students secured 100 percentiles in Physics, 58 Students secured 100 percentiles in Chemistry and 34 Students secured 100 percentiles in Mathematics

Hyderabad: The students of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions secured perfect 100 percentilers along with a flawless 300 out of 300 score in the JEE Main 2024 (January session) results, a press release on Tuesday said.

A total of 13 students from Sri Chaitanya secured 100 percentiles in two subjects, 68 Students secured 100 percentiles in Physics, 58 Students secured 100 percentiles in Chemistry and 34 Students secured 100 percentiles in Mathematics.

This year’s results mark a historic milestone with a total of 162 subject-wise 100 percentilers from Sri Chaitanya. Additionally, last year, students from the Sri Chaitanya classroom program secured All India Rank one in the Open Category in JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and NEET in 2023.

Congratulating the students for the performance, Sushma Boppana, Academic Director, Sri Chaitanya, highlighted the pivotal role of structured curricula, outstanding teaching methodologies, and continuous student motivation in nurturing academic brilliance.