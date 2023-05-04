Hyderabad: Sri Narasimha Jayanti celebrated at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

The Maha Abhishekam began on the auspicious Brahma Muhurta at 5.20 am and conducted as per Veda Agama Shastras

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Hyderabad: Sri Narasimha Jayanthi on Thursday was celebrated at Hare Krishna Golden Temple with Maha Abhishekam to Swamyambhu Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Mulavar along with a Homa, Kalyanotsavam and a Grand Abhishekam. The festivities concluded with an Unjal Seva and Pallaki Utsavam.

The Maha Abhishekam began on the auspicious Brahma Muhurta at 5.20 am and conducted as per Veda Agama Shastras. In the evening, a Grand 108 Kalasha Veishesha Abhishekam to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Utsavar deities was conducted amidst Vedic mantras, and Harinam sankirtan by devotees.

The other highlights of this festival included Vishesha Darshana of Swayambhu Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and an opportunity for devotees to participate in the Unjala Seva and perform Jhulan to the Lord.

During his special pravachan, Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, President, Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad said, “The Supreme Personality of Godhead, Krishna, appears as Lord Narasimha to protect His boy devotee Bhakta Prahlada from the hands of the demon Hiranyakasipu.”