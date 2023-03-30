Hyderabad: Grand celebrations of “Sri Rama Navami” at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

As part of the festivities, Sri Radha Govinda, appearing in the Avatars of ‘Sri Sita Ramachandra’ were decorated brightly with beautiful flowers, new dresses and jewellery

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:55 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Hyderabad: Sri Rama Navami was grandly celebrated at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills, on Thursday. As part of the festivities, Sri Radha Govinda, appearing in the Avatars of ‘Sri Sita Ramachandra’ were decorated brightly with beautiful flowers, new dresses and jewellery etc.

The celebrations featured Sri Sitarama Kalyanotsavam, Sri Rama Taraka Ashtottara Homam and Pravachan by president, Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu on the glory of the appearance of Sita Ramachandra.

The devotees performed Holy Parikrama of Homa Kunda after darshan of Lord Sri Sita Ramachandra and the festivities ended with Maha Mangala Arathi, a press release said.

“Lord Rama is the Supreme personality of Godhead and he appeared to set a benchmark for an ideal king. He ruled his kingdom just like a father and ensured that the citizens are taken care of nicely. His kingdom is fondly recalled as Rama Rajya,” said Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu.