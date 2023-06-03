Hyderabad: Star Hospitals launches Cancer Centre at Gachibowli

On the occasion, Chiranjeevi emphasized the need to conduct regular screening camps for cancer patients to ensure timely diagnosis and the arresting of the disease in the early stages

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Actor Chiranjeevi in the presence of senior cancer care specialists and MD, Star Hospitals, Dr Gopichand Mannam launched the Star Cancer Centre at Gachibowli on Saturday.

Hyderabad: As a part of efforts by Star Hospitals to expand and reach out to other regions of Hyderabad, a state-of-the-art Star Cancer Centre was inaugurated in the Financial District, Gachibowli by actor Chiranjeevi in the presence of senior cancer care specialists and MD, Star Hospitals, Dr Gopichand Mannam.

On the occasion, Chiranjeevi emphasized the need to conduct regular screening camps for cancer patients to ensure timely diagnosis and the arresting of the disease in the early stages. He congratulated Star Hospitals for taking the lead and setting up such an advanced cancer treatment center with the best equipment and diagnostic procedures.

Dr. Gopichand Mannam, said that he was indeed inspired by the actor’s suggestion that Chiranjeevi Blood Bank also be included in organizing cancer screening camps in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Dr. Gopichand said that every opportunity would be provided for patients identified in these Cancer Screening Centres to avail prompt treatment.

The Star Cancer Centre consists of key departments like Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Hematology, and Radiation Oncology. All the departments are under internationally renowned department heads. The Department of Surgical Oncology is headed by Dr. Vipin Goyal, the Department of Medical Oncology is headed by Dr. Sainath Bethanabotla, and the Department of Clinical Hematology is headed by Dr. A.M.V.R.Narendra.

Star Cancer Centre recognises that all cancers are not the same. The Centre thus incorporates services, facilities, medical expertise, and high end technology, to deal with each individual case effectively. During the inauguration ceremony, the medical team of Star Cancer Center and megastar Chiranjeevi, congratulated and honored cancer survivors who have fought a heroic battle with cancer, the press release added.