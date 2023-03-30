Hyderabad: Star Hospitals announce robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery

The robotic surgery can help increase the accuracy of implant alignment and surgical reproducibility while shortening patient recovery and reducing post-operative complications

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Hyderabad: Star Hospitals on Thursday announced the launch of VELYS Robotic-assisted technology for conducting knee replacement procedures. The new technology allows for a personalized surgical plan to be created for each patient, resulting in the most accurate and customized knee replacement surgery possible, a press release said.

The robotic-assisted solution from DePuy Synthes, the orthopaedic wing of Johnson and Johnson, uses advanced AI-based technology to empower surgeons to deliver tailor-made knee replacements with minimal invasion, senior Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon from Star Hospitals, Dr. Neelam V Ramana Reddy said.

During the procedure, the robotic arm of the system makes precise cuts and positioning of the implant, resulting in a more accurate and effective knee replacement. The robotic surgery can help increase the accuracy of implant alignment and surgical reproducibility while shortening patient recovery and reducing post-operative complications.

The robot-assisted solution gives surgeons the control they are used to, adapts to their workflow, and reduces procedural steps without the increased risk of damage to the soft tissue envelope, he added.

