Hyderabad: Statue of Equality management booked for flouting rules

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:22 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Hyderabad: The management of the Statue of Equality has been booked by the Department of Legal Metrology for violations of various sections of the Legal Metrology Act while selling ‘prasadam’ from the premises of the statue, which was inaugurated at Muchintal in Ranga Reddy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February this year.

According to Legal Metrology officials, the District Legal Metrology officer, Ranga Reddy – Shamshabad district had inspected the premises of the Statue of Equality on June 20 following a complaint raised by consumer rights activist Vinay Vangala, who pointed out that the weight, manufacturing and expiry dates and quantity was not mentioned on the ‘prasadam’ packets.

During inspection, the violations were confirmed and a case was registered for violation of Sections 10, 11, 12 and Section 8/25 of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, officials said.