Hyderabad streets come alive with festive colours

Holi parties dot every corner as revellers danced to lively old Bollywood music

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 25 March 2024, 09:53 PM

Hyderabad: The streets of Hyderabad were a kaleidoscope of colours as people from all age groups and walks of life celebrated the festival of colours, Holi, on Monday. From dawn till dusk, the city echoed with laughter, music, and the joyful splashing of colours.

Streets bustled with energy as revellers danced to lively old Bollywood music, joyously applying gulal and drenching each other with water balloons. Every corner turned into a spectacle of hues, with families and friends coming together in spirited revelry.

Also Read Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under POCSO, faces allegation of sexual assault

The revellers, in colonies, residential welfare associations and privately organised get-togethers, infused music and dance into their gatherings, amplifying the festive mood of Holi.

The Holi parties dotted almost every street, drawing crowds for celebrations.

Alongside, vibrant stalls, which lined the streets, offering an array of gulaal, pichkaris, and other festive essentials, continued to remain open for most part of the day, as people continued shopping for colours in the last minute.

Not confined to the streets, housing societies and residential complexes organised grand festivities, featuring dances and engaging activities for all ages. Additionally, resorts and clubs hosted open-air Holi events, attracting Hyderabadis with their ambience, rain dance parties, and delectable Holi treats.

Sweet shops witnessed a surge in demand for festival delicacies, with gujiyas, samosas, and thandai treats selling out. Gifting shops also experienced a surge in sales as hampers flew off the shelves, highlighting the spirit of sharing. While the entire city revelled in the festivities, certain areas like Old City, Begum Bazaar, General Bazaar, and Goshamahal stood out for their grand celebrations, along with dances and colourful exchanges.