Rainbow hues adorn Hyderabad streets

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 11 February 2024, 10:35 PM

Hyderabad: The vibrant hues of the rainbow adorned the streets of Hyderabad on Sunday as hundreds gathered to march and spread the message of inclusivity and coexistence. The atmosphere was filled with joy and contentment as LGBTQ activists, allies, and community members, spanning diverse age groups came together, captivating onlookers.

Over 1000 queer individuals and allies took part in the pride march, which stretched from NSL Orion at Raidurg to Shilparamam at Madhapur. The parade included transgender individuals, alongside those identifying as gay, lesbian, bisexual, queer, and supportive allies, marching their hearts out, adorning lively attires, rainbow flags, badges, among others.

Slogans of ‘Azadi’ and posters proclaiming ‘love is love’ echoed through the streets, drawing the attention of passersby and commuters. The beats of ‘teenmaar’ music made people on flyovers pause to witness the spectacle.

“Isn’t this the whole point. Letting more people to know about the struggle of fighting for our own rights ” says Supriya.

Amidst the protests, posters advocating for ‘Jai Bhim’, ‘No queer liberation without caste annihilation’, and ‘Queers for Palestine and Kashmir’ highlighted the intersectionality of the LGBTQ rights movement and its solidarity with other marginalized communities.

“The definition of the pride march has evolved from mere protest to a solidarity event against oppression and a fight for rights. It’s now a celebration of our community’s existence,” remarked Sohini.

For Vaibhav, an ally attending his second pride march after Delhi, the experience was empowering. “In Delhi, it was in a secluded street, but here, marching on the road feels like being in the wild where we belong,” he expressed.

Specially-abled members of the community also took part in the event – while some rode along with their two wheelers, while others, like Sheldee, “Pride happens only once a year,” as she joined the march with a walking stick.

Vishwa, who attended with his son, emphasized the importance of educating the younger generation. “It’s my responsibility to raise awareness, and events like these help inculcate understanding and acceptance,” he affirmed.

The march, which commenced at 2 pm, concluded at Shilparamam at 4 pm, followed by cultural performances and events at the venue until 6 pm.