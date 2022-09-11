Hyderabad students bag top ranks in JEE Advanced 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:07 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

Speaking to Telangana Today, Dheeraj’s sister Bhargavi said Dheeraj has planned to pursue Computer Science and Engineering from the IIT-Bombay.

Hyderabad: Students from Hyderabad have bagged top ranks in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results that were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Sunday.

Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy, Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha and Dheeraj Kurukunda have secured second, fourth and eighth ranks in the Common Rank List (CRL) in the entrance exam. These students have done their intermediate from Narayana Junior College, Madhapur campus here. The results have been made available on the website https://jeeadv.ac.in/.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Dheeraj’s sister Bhargavi said Dheeraj has planned to pursue Computer Science and Engineering from the IIT-Bombay.

This year, RK Shishir of IIT Bombay zone was the top ranker in CRL in the entrance examination. He obtained 314 marks out of 360 marks.

Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone was the top ranked female with CRL 16. She secured 277 marks out of 360.

A total of 1,60,038 candidates registered for the JEE Advanced 2022 and 1,55,538 appeared of whom 40,712 qualified. Candidates who qualified can register for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) till 5 pm on September 12.