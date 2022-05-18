Unacademy forays into offline learning

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:05 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Hyderabad: Unacademy, a learning platform, on Wednesday announced its foray into offline learning at its upcoming new Unacademy Centres. The Unacademy centres will facilitate the offline classes for learners and extend the access to top educators in the NEET UG, JEE and Foundation (9-12) course categories.

The Unacademy aims to meet the growing demand for inter-personal mentoring for learners with this new approach. The first centre will be operational in Kota by next month, followed by similar touchpoints in Jaipur, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Patna, Pune and Delhi, according to a press release.

The Unacademy will conduct a national scholarship – admission test for batch enrollments where rankers can get scholarships. The company will announce more details about the test soon, it added.