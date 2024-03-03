Hyderabad: Sukriti of Young Indians launch awareness program on social issues

Students from Oshin High School, TMREIS Yakutpura Boys 1, Polaris Interactive School and New Model High School took out a rally with slogans urging people to take responsibility and bring change in society.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 March 2024, 03:15 PM

Hyderabad: A program by school students to bring awareness on child labour, care of elders, dowry and budget management by COVA was flagged off Charminar by Sukriti of Young Indians and Dr. Mazher Hussain, Executive Director, COVA.

Later they divided in small groups and walked through different localities around Charminar and interacted with people and distributed pamphlets to make them aware of issues of child labour, dowry, care of elders along with Helpline numbers for redress, laws and punishments for violations.

People appreciated the efforts of students and many accepted that they were not aware of many facts, laws and punishments that were explained by the students, especially with respect to senior citizens, a press release said. This was part of the Compassionate Citizenship Program of COVA in collaboration with the Education Department of the Government of Telangana.