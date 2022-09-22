Hyderabad: Surgeons from Yashoda remove large tumour in a 69-year-old woman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:37 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Yashoda Hospitals on Thursday announced that they have successfully operated on a 69 year-old-woman who had a big tumour in the right side of her chest and was suffering from progressive difficulty in breathing for the last one year, a press release said.

The woman underwent a series of tests, which revealed that she had rare tumour arising from the lining of the chest wall. The tumour was pushing the heart to the opposite side, compressing the right lung and the diaphragm and causing significant chest pain and fluid accumulation in her right chest, doctors said.

Dr. Balasubramoniam KR, Minimally Invasive and Robotic Thoracic Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals said, “The patient was suffering from shortness of breath for over a year. The tumour required immediate removal to avoid further compression of lung, spine, heart and blood vessels and prevent further complications which might be fatal for the patient”.

The patient was discharged three days after surgery and free of respiratory symptoms, doctors added.