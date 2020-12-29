Hyderabad: Surgeons save life of pregnant woman with cancer

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Care Hospitals performed a life-saving surgery on a 23-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with cancer in the lower part of the anterior abdominal wall and was also 34 weeks pregnant. The woman was admitted to the hospital with complaint of huge swelling in the lower part of the anterior abdominal wall. Tests revealed the presence of a large immobile swelling on the left lower side of the anterior abdominal wall with ulceration of the surface of abdomen.

Led by Dr Vipin Goel, senior surgical oncologist, the doctors planned and decided to deliver the baby normally avoiding C-Section and later planned cancer surgery. “The procedure was difficult because it was impossible to conduct C-Section as the tumour was large in size occupying almost complete lower part of the anterior abdominal wall, leaving no space to make an incision for caesarean section,” Dr Vipin Goel said.

With a close watch on the vitals of the baby and mother, the team of doctors were able to conduct normal delivery and the baby was born healthy. A week later, surgeons conducted the cancer surgery. The patient has recovered and discharged along with baby. Plastic Surgeon Dr Ravichandra, Gynecologist Dr Rajani, Anaesthetist Dr TVS Gopal from Care Hospitals were instrumental in the surgery.

