Hyderabad: ‘Swachandham-Pachandham’ program from 5 August

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata called for the successful implementation of the ‘Swachhadanam-Pachadanam’ program scheduled to be held from 5 to 9 August

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 05:46 PM

Ghmc

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata called for the successful implementation of the ‘Swachhadanam-Pachadanam’ program scheduled to be held from 5 to 9 August. She held a teleconference with zonal and additional commissioners on Friday to discuss arrangements for the initiative.

Officers across the departments will be roped in to implement the program in all wards of the city. Representatives of the Residential Welfare Associations will also be trained on how to take care of their community plants.

“The teams set up for cleanliness and greenery should work hard to ensure that the programs are properly implemented as per the schedule at field-level. As part of this program useful plants should be distributed from door-to-door and also be monitored,” said the commissioner in a press statement.

In terms of cleanliness, town-level and slum-level federation, along with sanitation staffers were asked to create awareness among the public. Similar initiatives will be taken up vigorously during the five days of the program.

Meanwhile, as part of the ‘Friday – Dry Day’ initiative, GHMC Heroes from Zilla Parishad High School at Subash Nagar conducted an awareness session on how to control mosquito breeding.